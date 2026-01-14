Prosecutors Want Busfield Held Without Bail

Actor-director Timothy Busfield is facing a third accusation of sexual misconduct involving a minor, this one from a then-16-year-old girl in California, according to newly filed court documents. In a pretrial detention motion submitted Wednesday in New Mexico, prosecutors say a man named Colin Swift told law enforcement on Tuesday that Busfield abused his daughter years ago at Sacramento's B Street Theatre, which Busfield founded in 1986, People reports.

The motion states the girl reported that, during an audition, Busfield kissed her, put his hands down her pants, and touched her genitals. "The defendant begged the family to not report to law enforcement if he received therapy," the motion states. Swift, a "therapist himself, thought at the time that was the best thing to do."