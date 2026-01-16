Cops: Her Bag of Drugs Had an Ironic Label

Her honesty didn't keep her from getting arrested. When a police officer in Prior Lake, Minnesota, pulled over a 48-year-old woman and asked her if she'd been drinking, she replied, "A lot," reports the Prior Lake News Compass. The subsequent breathalyzer put her at more than twice over the limit. Then the officer spotted a novelty bag with the words, "Definitely Not a Bag Full of Drugs" whose contents belied those words, say police. The officer found a pot brownie and 14 psychedelic mushrooms inside, and more drugs elsewhere. She was charged with four misdemeanor counts of drug possession and one misdemeanor count of drunken driving.