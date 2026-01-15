Home of NASCAR Star Who Died in Plane Crash Burglarized

Burglars reportedly targeted Greg Biffle's North Carolina estate less than a month after the NASCAR veteran died in a plane crash, NBC News reports. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the late driver's property around 6pm last Thursday, where a backpack, firearms, memorabilia, and about $30,000 in cash were reported missing. No suspects have been publicly identified, and the investigation is ongoing. Forcible entry into the home was reported, and authorities believe the suspect or suspects accessed a safe, ESPN reports. No one else was home at the time.

Biffle, his wife, Cristina, their two children, and three other people were killed on Dec. 18 when a Cessna C550 crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport roughly 10 minutes after takeoff. The jet was registered to GB Aviation Leasing, a company owned by Biffle. Federal authorities, including the FAA and NTSB, are still working to determine what caused the crash. A nominee for the NASCAR Hall of Fame who was named one of the sport's 75 Greatest Drivers, Biffle logged 19 wins at NASCAR's top level. Away from the track, he was also a licensed pilot who helped ferry supplies by helicopter to North Carolina communities hit by Hurricane Helene last year.