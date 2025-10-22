Family Seeks Pardon for Last Woman Executed in Britain

The grandchildren of Ruth Ellis—the last woman executed in Britain—are seeking a posthumous pardon for her, 70 years after she was hanged for killing a lover who abused her. Ellis, a 28-year-old nightclub hostess, shot David Blakely outside a London pub in 1955, and her death by hanging three months later drew national attention and fueled debate over capital punishment. Four of Ellis' six grandchildren have formally petitioned Justice Minister David Lammy, arguing that Ellis endured "repeated and long-standing sexual, emotional, and physical abuse" from Blakely—abuse that, according to the family's lawyers, was poorly understood at the time and would likely have led to a manslaughter charge rather than murder under current law.

Indeed, the BBC reports the judge in her case instructed the jury to "disregard the fact that the mother-of-two had been 'badly treated by her lover' as a defense." Said granddaughter Laura Enston in a statement, "We are determined to do what we can to right this historic injustice and honor not only Ruth but all victims of domestic abuse who have been let down by the criminal justice system." CBS News reports the family's attempt to turn over her conviction on appeal failed in 2003. Ellis' case inspired films and recent TV adaptations, including the 1985 movie Dance with a Stranger and the miniseries A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story.