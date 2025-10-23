They 'Barely Escaped' Boat Fire, Only to Be Stranded 30 Hours

A family whose boat caught fire near Cape Cod had to swim for their lives, ending up marooned on a remote island for more than 30 hours before their rescue Wednesday. Patrick and Cynthia Sullivan and their son, Tyler, set out from Falmouth's Eel Pond on Friday aboard a vessel called Third Wave, with plans to return Tuesday, per WCVB. But on Monday night, their boat caught fire, forcing them to swim to Naushon Island, the largest in the Elizabeth Islands chain, according to the Coast Guard. They found shelter in a barn but remained stranded for more than a day before the son discovered the boat's marine radio had washed ashore, allowing the family to call for help, reports the Boston Globe.