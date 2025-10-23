UVA Strikes First Deal of Its Kind With Trump Administration

Facing intense White House scrutiny, the University of Virginia has reached a deal with the Trump administration that pauses federal investigations into its admissions policies, marking the first such agreement between a public university and the current administration. The Justice Department announced the deal on Wednesday, describing it as a way to ensure compliance with a Supreme Court ruling that restricted the use of race in college admissions, reports the New York Times.

UVA's agreement avoids the hefty fines imposed on some Ivy League schools and is seen internally as a relative win for the university. "I believe strongly that this agreement represents the best available path forward," UVA's interim president, wrote in a Wednesday letter to the university community.