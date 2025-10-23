UVA Strikes First Deal of Its Kind With Trump Administration

Facing intense White House scrutiny, the University of Virginia has reached a deal with the Trump administration that pauses federal investigations into its admissions policies, marking the first such agreement between a public university and the current administration. The Justice Department announced the deal on Wednesday, describing it as a way to ensure compliance with a Supreme Court ruling that restricted the use of race in college admissions, reports the New York Times.
- UVA's agreement avoids the hefty fines imposed on some Ivy League schools and is seen internally as a relative win for the university. "I believe strongly that this agreement represents the best available path forward," UVA's interim president, wrote in a Wednesday letter to the university community.