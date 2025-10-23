After She Threatens $1B Suit, First Lady Is Sued in Return

After Melania Trump threatened to sue Michael Wolff for $1 billion, the author of four books about the president has responded with a suit of his own against her, reports NBC News. The legal fight between the first lady and Wolff (who is a co-founder of Newser) revolves around Jeffrey Epstein. How it's played out:

Trump's legal team sent Wolff a letter demanding that he retract and apologize for previous statements about the first lady's ties to Epstein they call defamatory, and that he make "a monetary proposal to Mrs. Trump to ameliorate the harm that you have caused," per NBC. If he failed to do so, she would be "left with no alternative" but to sue for $1 billion, the letter states.