After She Threatens $1B Suit, First Lady Is Sued in Return

Posted Oct 23, 2025 6:11 AM CDT
First lady Melania Trump turns from the podium after speaking in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Washington.

After Melania Trump threatened to sue Michael Wolff for $1 billion, the author of four books about the president has responded with a suit of his own against her, reports NBC News. The legal fight between the first lady and Wolff (who is a co-founder of Newser) revolves around Jeffrey Epstein. How it's played out:

  • Trump's legal team sent Wolff a letter demanding that he retract and apologize for previous statements about the first lady's ties to Epstein they call defamatory, and that he make "a monetary proposal to Mrs. Trump to ameliorate the harm that you have caused," per NBC. If he failed to do so, she would be "left with no alternative" but to sue for $1 billion, the letter states.

  • In response, Wolff filed his own suit in New York alleging that the first lady's "claims are made for the sole purpose of harassing, intimidating, punishing or otherwise maliciously inhibiting Mr. Wolff's free exercise of speech," per Deadline. The filing asserts that both President Trump and Melania Trump routinely use this strategy to silence critics.
  • In an Instagram video, Wolff described the first lady's action as a SLAPP suit, an acronym for strategic lawsuits against public participation, per Axios. Wolff is seeking a declaratory judgment from the court that he has not defamed the first lady, along with unspecified damages. "To be perfectly honest, I'd like nothing better than to get Donald Trump and Melania Trump under oath in front of a court reporter and actually find out all of the details of their relationship with Epstein," he said.
  • A spokesperson for the first lady responded that she "is proud to continue standing up to those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods as they desperately try to get undeserved attention and money from their unlawful conduct," per the AP.
  • Wolff maintains that examples of comments attributed to him and cited by the first lady's legal team were taken out of context in some cases, not actually made by him in others, or were examples of protected free speech. "It is not defamatory to say that Mrs. Trump is actively managing the present White House response to the controversy," says his filing. "Nor is it defamatory to say that Mrs. Trump was involved in Epstein's rather expansive social circle."

