Megyn Kelly Sees Backlash Over Epstein Remarks

One of the big media names trending in regard to Jeffrey Epstein is that of Megyn Kelly. As Mediaite explains, it's because she spent part of her Sirius XM show on Wednesday suggesting that people were wrong to label Epstein a pedophile.

"Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. And I realize this is disgusting," said Kelly. "I'm definitely not trying to make an excuse for this. I'm just giving you facts, that he wasn't into, like, 8-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby."

A bit later, she added: "There's a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?" Kelly also said she knew someone close to the case who didn't consider Epstein a pedophile.