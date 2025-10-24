Celebrity  | 
NBA

A Fishy NBA Injury Is One Example in Gambling Bust

Terry Rozier allegedly tipped off bettors he would leave a game early
Posted Oct 24, 2025 10:47 AM CDT
A Fishy NBA Injury Is One Example in Gambling Bust
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.   (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

One of the big names implicated in the FBI's sprawling gambling bust this week is Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier. Here is how one specific allegation played out in the brave new world of sports gambling, where bettors can wager on pretty much every aspect of a particular game:

  • Before a game on March 23, 2023, Rozier (then with the Charlotte Hornets) allegedly told a co-conspirator that he would fake an injury and remove himself from the game in the first quarter, reports NBC Miami.
  • Sure enough, after sinking a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans, cameras captured Rozier reaching for his right foot as he ran back on defense, reports the New York Post, which has images from the game. Rozier left the game for good minutes later.

  • Thus, Rozier finished with only five points and four rebounds, well under his usual numbers. Prosecutors allege that those in on the scheme cashed in by placing more than $250,000 in what are known as prop bets. They essentially wagered that Rozier would underperform, and, voila, he did. Prosecutors say a friend of Rozier's collected tens of thousands of dollars from winners after the game and brought the money to the player's house.
  • The case is part of a larger scandal involving multiple NBA teams and alleged ties to organized crime. Another facet involves rigged poker games.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X