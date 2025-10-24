A Fishy NBA Injury Is One Example in Gambling Bust

One of the big names implicated in the FBI's sprawling gambling bust this week is Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier. Here is how one specific allegation played out in the brave new world of sports gambling, where bettors can wager on pretty much every aspect of a particular game:

Before a game on March 23, 2023, Rozier (then with the Charlotte Hornets) allegedly told a co-conspirator that he would fake an injury and remove himself from the game in the first quarter, reports NBC Miami.

Sure enough, after sinking a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans, cameras captured Rozier reaching for his right foot as he ran back on defense, reports the New York Post, which has images from the game. Rozier left the game for good minutes later.