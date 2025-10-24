Ontario Premier, Trump Face Off Over Anti-Tariff Ad

President Trump announced late Thursday that he was ending trade talks with Canada over an ad the government of Ontario has been airing in the US—and he continued attacking the ad Friday morning. In a Truth Social post, he claimed Canada was "illegally" trying to influence the Supreme Court's decision on tariffs, and that Ronald Reagan, whose anti-tariff remarks featured in the ad, actually loved tariffs. The ad can be seen here.

His post. "CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!! They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY," Trump wrote. "Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country."