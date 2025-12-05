LeBron's' Incredible Scoring Streak Ends After 18 Years

For LeBron James, the win mattered more than the streak. James' NBA-record run of 1,297 consecutive regular-season games with at least 10 points ended Thursday night at Toronto, and he was the one who made the decision to have it end. Instead of trying to score to win the game—and extend his streak—he set up Rui Hachimura for the final shot, the AP reports. Hachimura connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer, James got the game-winning assist, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Raptors 123-120. James finished with eight points and had no regrets. "None," James says. "We won."

James' streak started Jan. 6, 2007 and lasted nearly two decades. It was, by far, the longest such streak in NBA history: Michael Jordan had 866 consecutive double-digit scoring games, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was third best at 787 games, and Karl Malone had the fourth-longest run at 575. James was fully aware that if Hachimura scored, the streak would end. But Hachimura, in that moment, gave the Lakers the best chance of winning, James figured. And James didn't hesitate to fire the pass. "Just playing the game the right way. You always make the right play," James says. "That's just been my MO. That's how I was taught the game. I've done that my whole career."

The last time James was held under 10 points in the regular season was Jan. 5, 2007, when he had eight points for Cleveland in a 95-86 win over Milwaukee. He had 19 the next night against New Jersey, and the streak had rolled on ever since. James was held under 10 points twice in the playoffs during the regular-season streak, once in 2011 and again in 2014. Jordan still has the longest streak, counting playoffs, of double-digit scoring games at 1,045. Including playoffs, James' streak ended at 865 consecutive 10-point games. Jordan still has the longest streak, counting playoffs, of double-digit scoring games at 1,045. Including playoffs, James' streak ended at 865 consecutive 10-point games.

It would take a long, long time for someone to catch James' regular-season total. Houston's Kevin Durant now has the longest active streak at 267 games—meaning he'd have to play until he's at least 49 or so to break the record. The next-longest streak is by Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has 170 consecutive double-digit efforts. Gilgeous-Alexander could catch James—that is, if he keeps the streak going for another 14 years, when he'll be 41.