Here's Why You Shouldn't Swallow 100 Magnets

A 13-year-old New Zealand boy required surgery after swallowing as many as 100 small neodymium magnets he purchased online, according to a case study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal . Doctors at Tauranga Hospital discovered the magnets had linked together inside his digestive tract, forming four chains that damaged his intestines. Surgeons successfully removed the magnets and some affected sections of bowel. The boy, whose name hasn't been released, spent eight days in the hospital before being discharged.

"As this case study shows, ingesting small high-powered magnets is life-threatening," the University of Auckland's Alex Sims tells the Australian Science Media Centre. New Zealand banned the sale of tiny high-powered magnets in 2013, citing the risk of serious injury to children who might swallow them out of curiosity or while using them as pretend jewelry, per NBC. Despite the ban, enforcement remains difficult, especially with the availability of such products on international online marketplaces.

The magnets in this incident were reportedly purchased through the Chinese e-commerce site Temu, though the company told NBC News it couldn't yet confirm the purchase. Temu expressed regret over the incident and said it's reviewing its listings to ensure compliance with local regulations. The company added that any products found to violate safety standards will be removed, and that noncompliant sellers will face consequences.