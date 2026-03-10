Severe Weather Outbreak Puts Nearly 80M People at Risk

Millions across the middle of the country are staring down what forecasters say could be the fiercest severe-weather day of the year so far. The Storm Prediction Center warns that powerful thunderstorms are expected Tuesday from the southern Plains through the southern Great Lakes, with conditions ripe for large hail, damaging winds, and possible nighttime tornadoes. Nearly 80 million people are in the risk zone, including residents of Chicago, Dallas, St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, and Kansas City, USA Today reports. The threat comes just days after tornadoes killed eight people in Oklahoma and Michigan.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty says the setup "could be the largest outbreak of severe weather so far this year," and forecasters are especially worried about tornadoes after dark, which are roughly twice as deadly as daytime storms, according to federal data. The greatest risk for severe weather and tornadoes stretches across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Texas, with the Storm Prediction Center saying the Upper Midwest could see "strong to intense tornadoes" and hail larger than 2 inches in diameter. The first tornado of the day was sighted late afternoon around 80 miles southeast of Chicago, AccuWeather reports.

Meteorologists are urging people in the target area to identify safe shelter locations at home, work, or school and to have multiple ways to receive warnings, including smartphone alerts and NOAA weather radios. "Regardless of whether or not the event will reach tornado outbreak proportions, all it takes is one tornado to strike a populated area, leading to multiple casualties," AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski says, adding that residents should treat the threat as serious.