4 'Frequent Targets' Are Now in Trump's Sights for Prosecution

President Trump on Friday called for the prosecution of four senior Biden-era Justice Department officials, escalating his attacks on political opponents. In a post on Truth Social , Trump accused former Attorney General Merrick Garland, ex-FBI Director Christopher Wray, former special counsel Jack Smith , and ex-Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco of "illegal and highly unethical behavior," without specifying any alleged crimes, reports CBS News . The Hill notes that all four officials "are frequent targets of the president's ire."

Trump's call for prosecution follows revelations that the FBI, as part of an investigation code-named "Arctic Frost," obtained phone records of nine Republican lawmakers in 2023. The investigation focused on Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and was reportedly approved by Garland, Wray, and Monaco in 2022, with Smith later appointed to oversee related probes. Trump alleged the officials "spied on Senators and Congressmen/women, and even taped their calls," though the Senate Judiciary Committee clarified that only metadata—such as call times and durations—was collected, not the content of the calls.

Trump also repeated unsubstantiated claims that the officials "cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election." This isn't the first time Trump has urged the prosecution of political rivals. Last month, he called for investigations into several other officials, two of whom have since been indicted. Smith, whose team charged Trump in 2023 with conspiring to overturn the election, has defended his actions as lawful and consistent with Justice Department policy.

story continues below

The case against Trump was dropped after his election in November, citing a DOJ legal opinion that a sitting president can't be federally prosecuted. Trump is also seeking $230 million from the Justice Department over two investigations into him. Meanwhile, a federal watchdog is examining allegations of illegal political activity by Smith, though his attorneys dismiss the claims as baseless.