US Slams Colombian Prez, Family With Sanctions

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Friday on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his family, and a member of his government over accusations of involvement in the global drug trade, sharply escalating tensions with the leftist leader of one of the closest US allies in South America. The Treasury Department leveled the penalties against Petro; his wife, Veronica del Socorro Alcocer Garcia; his son, Nicolas Fernando Petro Burgos; and Colombian Interior Minister Armando Alberto Benedetti, per the AP . Petro "has allowed drug cartels to flourish and refused to stop this activity," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. "President Trump is taking strong action to protect our nation and make clear that we will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs into our nation."

The move ramps up a growing clash between the Republican US president and Colombia's first leftist leader, notably over deadly American strikes on alleged drug-carrying boats off South America. This week, the Trump administration expanded its crackdown to the eastern Pacific, where much of the cocaine from the world's largest producers, including Colombia, is smuggled. And, in an escalation of military firepower in the region, the US military is sending an aircraft carrier to the waters off South America, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The US last month added Colombia, the top recipient of American assistance in the region, to a list of nations failing to cooperate in the drug war for the first time in almost 30 years. The penalties were expected after Trump recently said he'd slash assistance to Colombia and impose tariffs on its exports. After Trump accused him of drug-trafficking ties, Petro on Wednesday said he'd use the US court system to defend himself. The Trump administration has sent military ships and planes to Latin America to target traffickers accused of funneling drugs to the US.

Petro has pushed back against the strikes that have killed at least 37 since they began last month, with the latest two targeting vessels in the eastern Pacific, where Colombia has a coastline. Petro has repeatedly feuded with Trump this year, including rejecting US military flights of deported migrants, leading Trump to threaten tariffs. The State Department said it would revoke Petro's visa when he attended the UN General Assembly in New York because he told US soldiers to disobey Trump's orders.