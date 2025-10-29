Bats in Germany Had Better Watch Out for the Rats

Rats are now on record as bat hunters. Infrared and thermal cameras set up at hibernation sites in two northern German towns captured brown rats in the act, with footage showing the rodents standing upright to snatch bats out of midair or ambushing them on the ground. This marks the first systematic evidence of rats preying on bats in urban Europe, leading scientists to fret about the future of local bat populations, per Phys.org .

Over several months between 2020 and 2024, researchers verified 13 kills over a five-week span and found a stash of 52 bat carcasses at one site in Segeberg. Evidence of similar attacks turned up at another site in Lueneburg-Kalkberg. While the body count may seem modest, the study published in Global Ecology and Conservation warns that even a single rat colony could kill as much as 7% of a local bat population in one winter.

The attacks come when bats are most at risk, during hibernation and swarming, raising concerns about their long-term survival. Urban environments, the authors argue, can concentrate wildlife in small areas, effectively turning cities into hunting grounds for species like rats, much as has happened on some islands. By devouring the bats, rats can also pick up bat-carried diseases like coronaviruses, per Science.

The study underscores the importance of managing invasive rodents, not just to protect bats—which are themselves crucial for insect control and plant pollination—but also to safeguard human health, per Phys.org. The researchers call for a "One Health" strategy, linking the well-being of humans, animals, and the environment.