Israel Reenters Ceasefire Mode

Israel says that after it briefly suspended its ceasefire in Gaza, the truce is back on as of Wednesday morning. The Washington Post reports it was Israel's second interruption to the ceasefire in the less than three weeks it has been in place, consisting of 14 hours of airstrikes that resulted in the deadliest night since the agreement began. At least 104 Palestinians, 46 of them children, were killed in the attacks, according to health and rescue officials in Gaza. The Israeli military said it targeted "dozens of terror targets and terrorists," claiming to have killed 30 militants in command roles.