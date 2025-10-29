Israel Reenters Ceasefire Mode

Israel says that after it briefly suspended its ceasefire in Gaza, the truce is back on as of Wednesday morning. The Washington Post reports it was Israel's second interruption to the ceasefire in the less than three weeks it has been in place, consisting of 14 hours of airstrikes that resulted in the deadliest night since the agreement began. At least 104 Palestinians, 46 of them children, were killed in the attacks, according to health and rescue officials in Gaza. The Israeli military said it targeted "dozens of terror targets and terrorists," claiming to have killed 30 militants in command roles.
The strikes followed the death of an Israeli soldier in Gaza, though Hamas denied involvement in that incident, and came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged Hamas returned body parts this week that belonged to a hostage recovered earlier in the war. Israel didn't detail what violations triggered the attack. Reuters has President Trump's comments on the situation:
- "As I understand it, they took out an Israeli soldier. So the Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back. Nothing is going to jeopardize" the ceasefire. "You have to understand Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave." If not, they will be "terminated," Trump added, per the AP.