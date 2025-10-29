Character.AI is phasing out access to its AI chatbots for users under 18. The company announced on Wednesday that minors are now limited to just two hours of open-ended chats before a complete ban takes effect on Nov. 25, per the Verge . To enforce the new rule, Character.AI is deploying an in-house "age assurance model" that estimates a user's age based on their interactions and other data. Those flagged as underage will be redirected to a teen-safe chat version the company released last year, though this option will also disappear after the cutoff. If adults are misidentified as minors, they can verify their age through a third-party service that requires ID.

After the ban goes into effect, minors will still be able to go back to old chats and access other site features, like those used to create videos and characters, but the company acknowledges these are far less popular than chatting with AI. CEO Karandeep Anand calls the move "very, very bold," per the Verge, admitting it impacts a small but significant portion of the user base. He says less than 10% of users self-report as being under 18, but the new model will give the company a clearer sense of how many minors are actually on the platform.

The change follows lawsuits from parents alleging Character.AI exposed children to inappropriate interactions. One lawsuit claims the chatbot encouraged a 14-year-old boy to take his own life, which he did. Another claims the bot told a teen that self-harm "felt good" and suggested he should kill his parents. In response, the company has added features like suicide prevention prompts and parental insight tools, though these can be circumvented by tech-savvy teens. Online safety group Internet Matters says banning minors is the right move, though it questions why such safety measures weren't included from the outset, per the BBC.