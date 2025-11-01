Buffett's Berkshire Posts Surge in Profit as Succession Nears

Berkshire Hathaway reported Saturday that it posted a 17% rise in third-quarter operating profit, adding up to $13.5 billion—a jump fueled largely by a sharp increase in insurance underwriting income helped by the relatively mild hurricane season. And operating profit rose 34% year over year. The cash reserves of Warren Buffett's company climbed to a record $381.6 billion, surpassing the high set earlier this year, CNBC reports. Despite a pullback in Berkshire's stock price, Buffett opted not to repurchase any shares for the first nine months of 2025. The conglomerate net sold equities during the quarter, realizing a taxable gain of $10.4 billion.

Class A and B shares are both up 5% for the year, Berkshire reported, trailing the S&P 500's 16.3% gain. The conglomerate's overall earnings, which include investment gains, reached $30.8 billion. Berkshire recently announced a $9.7 billion cash deal to acquire Occidental Petroleum's OxyChem unit, its largest purchase since the $11.6 billion Alleghany acquisition in 2022. But the main issue on investors' minds, per the AP, is succession: In January, the 95-year-old Buffett plans to step down as CEO after six decades in the role. He'll be succeeded by Greg Abel, though Buffett will remain chairman.

Berkshire shares have declined double digits from their all-time highs following the succession announcement, a drop partly attributed to the "Buffett premium," or the additional value investors place on Buffett's leadership. A CFRA Research analyst said she expects investors will clamor for more details from Berkshire about its plans once Abel takes over. And Cathy Seifert figures there will be more pressure for Berkshire to finally pay a dividend if it's still sitting on all that cash. "The lack of discussion and disclosure—I think has a lot of the investment community frustrated," Seifert said.