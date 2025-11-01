'Devastated' Woman Ordered Detained in Louvre Theft

A woman arrested in connection with the $100 million jewel theft at the Louvre was formally charged and remanded in custody on Saturday. The 38-year-old, who lives in La Courneuve, a northern suburb of Paris, appeared in court in tears, expressing concern for her safety and that of her children, AFP reports. "She is devastated," said her lawyer, Adrien Sorrentino. She faces charges of complicity in organized theft and criminal conspiracy. The magistrate cited the risk of collusion and potential disturbance to public order as reasons for her detention. "This is a spectacular heist, and the decision that has just been made is a spectacular one: a young woman has just been placed in detention despite being presumed innocent," Sorrentino said.