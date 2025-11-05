Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayor's Race

It's Mamdani. Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani will be the next mayor of New York City after fending off Democrat-turned-independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. The AP called the race about 35 minutes after polls closed on Tuesday. The race had taken on national implications because President Trump repeatedly called out Mamdani as a "communist" and threatened to withhold federal money from the city should he win.

The president also endorsed Cuomo, though he made clear he viewed the former governor as merely the lesser of two evils. The 34-year-old Mamdani will be the city's first Muslim mayor and its youngest mayor in generations, per the AP. Turnout in the race was on track to be the strongest in decades.