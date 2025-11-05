Politics | Zohran Mamdani Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayor's Race Democratic socialist positioned himself as staunchly anti-Trump By John Johnson Posted Nov 4, 2025 8:37 PM CST Copied New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks at Dutch Kills Playground on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) See 3 more photos It's Mamdani. Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani will be the next mayor of New York City after fending off Democrat-turned-independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. The AP called the race about 35 minutes after polls closed on Tuesday. The race had taken on national implications because President Trump repeatedly called out Mamdani as a "communist" and threatened to withhold federal money from the city should he win. The president also endorsed Cuomo, though he made clear he viewed the former governor as merely the lesser of two evils. The 34-year-old Mamdani will be the city's first Muslim mayor and its youngest mayor in generations, per the AP. Turnout in the race was on track to be the strongest in decades. Read These Next Michael Skakel breaks silence on Martha Moxley murder. She was married at 12. At 25, she faces execution. Death toll is 3, expected to rise in Louisville plane crash. Say hello to this year's 'Sexiest Man Aive.' Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up See 3 more photos Report an error