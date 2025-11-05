Virginia Gets First Female Governor: Abigail Spanberger

The first big race on Tuesday's ballot has been called: Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the governor's race in Virginia and will become the first woman to hold the seat, reports the AP. The former congresswoman defeated Winsome Earle-Sears, the current GOP lieutenant governor, with the AP calling the race about an hour after polls closed at 7. Spanberger had a comfortable lead in the polls heading into Election Day following a campaign that put a focus on the Trump administration's mass federal layoffs—a big issue in the state.