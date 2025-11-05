Virginia Gets First Female Governor: Abigail Spanberger

Former congresswoman defeats Winsome Earle-Sears
Posted Nov 4, 2025 7:02 PM CST
Virginia Gets First Female Governor: Abigail Spanberger
Supporters of Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger cheer during a campaign event with former President Barack Obama, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Norfolk, Va.   (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The first big race on Tuesday's ballot has been called: Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the governor's race in Virginia and will become the first woman to hold the seat, reports the AP. The former congresswoman defeated Winsome Earle-Sears, the current GOP lieutenant governor, with the AP calling the race about an hour after polls closed at 7. Spanberger had a comfortable lead in the polls heading into Election Day following a campaign that put a focus on the Trump administration's mass federal layoffs—a big issue in the state.

Spanberger also sought to link her opponent to President Trump in a flurry of campaign ads. Earle-Sears is indeed a Trump supporter, though the president never specifically endorsed her campaign. The lieutenant governor made immigration and transgender issues a big focus of her campaign, notes CBS News. Spanberger will replace Republican Glenn Youngkin, who was barred by term limits from running again.

Read These Next
Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X