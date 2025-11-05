American Father, Son Killed in 'Murder Hornet' Attack

An American father and son lost their lives to a swarm of hornets while ziplining at an eco-adventure park near Luang Prabang, Laos. Daniel Owen, 47, and his 15-year-old son Cooper were stung hundreds of times by what are believed to be Asian giant hornets as they tried to get down from a tree on Oct. 15, the Times of London reports.

The two, who remained conscious, were first treated at a local clinic and then transferred to a provincial hospital, where they died a few hours later. "Their whole bodies were covered in red spots. It was very, very painful," said Phanomsay Phakan, a doctor at the clinic. "A lot of stings, more than 100, over the whole body. ... I had never seen it as bad as that."