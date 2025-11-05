Cops: Teen, 15, Kills Classmate After Hallway Encounter

A seemingly minor hallway incident at an Orlando high school ended in tragedy when a 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed a classmate after a brief confrontation. Authorities say 16-year-old Pinien Dalmacy was killed by Jacori Redding after the two bumped into each other at Oak Ridge High School and Dalmacy didn't apologize, per WBTV . Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the situation escalated quickly, with the students agreeing to meet for a fight at a local basketball court after school.

It was there, Mina said, that Redding flashed gang signs and then shot Dalmacy twice, reports WFTV. Dalmacy was found by first responders with a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, per Law & Crime. Redding—who's already facing charges in an unrelated grand-theft auto case and has dozens of disciplinary incidents on his school record—reportedly returned to the school with the firearm and was taken into custody, per WBTV. During his court appearance, Redding appeared indifferent to the proceedings but turned to smile at his family when they addressed him.

The sheriff expressed frustration over the senselessness of the shooting, commenting, "I'm really angry that something as small as bumping into someone in the halls of a high school ... has now turned into a deadly shooting of a 16-year-old." Officials are investigating how Redding obtained the firearm used in the killing. The victim had only recently joined Orange County Public Schools, according to district officials; other details about his background haven't been released. Redding is currently being held in juvenile detention without bond, with a court date set for Wednesday.