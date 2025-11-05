Kristen Stewart Is Furious About Hollywood 'Backsliding'

Kristen Stewart took aim at Hollywood's treatment of female directors during a keynote speech at the Academy Women's Luncheon in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She told the crowd that despite the hope sparked by the MeToo movement, the industry remains resistant to authentic stories by and about women.

"In a post-MeToo moment, it seemed possible that stories made by and for women were finally getting their due, that we might be allowed or even encouraged to express ourselves and our shared experiences, all of our experiences without filter," she said, per Variety. "But I can now attest to the bare-knuckle brawling that it takes every step of the way when the content is too dark, too taboo, when the frankness with which it serves up observations about experiences routinely experienced by women, frequently provokes disgust and rejection."