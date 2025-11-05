With Her Senators Criticizing Outburst, Mace to Sue Airport

South Carolina's two senators have publicly criticized Rep. Nancy Mace after an airport outburst in which she berated and cursed officers. Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott both praised Charleston International Airport officers and distanced themselves from Mace's conduct, the Hill reports. Both senators said in social media posts that they've always found officers at the airport to be professional and courteous. Mace, who's running for governor of South Carolina, did not back down: She announced Wednesday that she's suing the airport and American Airlines for defamation.

Mace accuses airport and airline employees of conspiring to file "falsified" reports about the clash last week, per WCIV, saying they defamed her, violated her civil rights, and interfered with her campaign. The Republican lawmaker is being represented by Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch, who described the law enforcement response as "a calculated and coordinated effort to malign her character." In a press conference Monday, Mace said she had "confronted" airport employees who she says put her safety at risk. "Did I drop an f-bomb? I hope I did. Did I call them incompetent? If I didn't, they absolutely earned it," she said.

Scott, writing on Facebook, made clear that every encounter he has had with airport police has been positive, per the Hill, calling the officers professional and courteous. Graham echoed Scott's remarks in a post on X. "I have had nothing but positive, respectful engagements with the police officers and TSA agents who provide security for the Charleston Airport," Graham wrote. Mace appeared to answer Graham on X, writing: "Interesting. Lindsey Graham all of a sudden wants to talk about women" and adding an emoji wearing a monocle along with the phrase "Hold the line."