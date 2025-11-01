Airport Officers Report Mace Berated, Cursed Them

Rep. Nancy Mace lashed out at law enforcement officers at Charleston International Airport this week, according to a police report obtained by Wired through a Freedom of Information Act request. The report describes the South Carolina Republican as "loudly cursing and making derogatory comments" toward officers up until the moment she boarded her flight, repeatedly calling them "f---ing incompetent" and claiming, "This is no way to treat a f---ing US Representative."

A TSA supervisor said that Mace treated TSA agents similarly and that a report on her behavior would be submitted to superiors. Mace, who is running for governor of South Carolina, responded to the allegations on X, calling the coverage "fake news." Her director of operations issued a statement to Wired saying Mace's safety must be taken seriously due to threats against her and calling attempts to politicize the security procedures "dangerous and reckless." The clash began when Mace tried to use a crew personnel entrance to the airport after a mix-up over providing her security on her way to her gate, per NBC News.

The Republicans she is running against, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, responded with criticism, per WCIV. "This is not an isolated incident. It has become a pattern of reckless and disrespectful behavior by Nancy Mace, and South Carolinians deserve better," Wilson said in a statement Friday. A spokesperson for Evette's campaign called the clash "another chapter in a pattern of arrogance, entitlement, and disrespect Mace has shown towards law enforcement and the voters she represents." Wilson also pointed out that TSA agents aren't being paid during the federal government's shutdown.