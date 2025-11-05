California Republicans Sue Over State's New House Map

California Republicans filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday to block a new US House map that voters just decisively approved at the ballot. Proposition 50, backed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, is designed to help Democrats flip as many as five congressional House seats in the midterm elections next year. The lawsuit claims the mapmakers improperly used race as a factor to favor Hispanic voters "without cause or evidence to justify it," and asks the court to block the new boundaries ahead of the 2026 elections, the AP reports. The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California, is funded by the National Republican Congressional Committee.