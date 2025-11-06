Judge Scolds Prosecutors in Comey Case

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered prosecutors in the criminal case of former FBI Director James Comey to give defense lawyers a trove of materials from the investigation, saying he was concerned the Justice Department's position had been to "indict first, investigate second."

US Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick instructed prosecutors to produce by the end of the day on Thursday grand jury materials and other evidence that investigators seized during the investigation, the AP reports. The order followed arguments in which Comey's attorneys said they were at a disadvantage because they had not been able to yet review information that was collected years ago as part of an investigation into FBI media leaks.