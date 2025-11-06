New Oval Office Sign Brings Out the Critics

Gold script is bad optics when times are tough for many, say Democrats
Posted Nov 6, 2025 10:15 AM CST
Trump Critics Aren't Fans of New Oval Office Sign
A new sign in gold script is seen outside the Oval Office at the White House.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump's revamping of the White House includes a new touch that Democrats say is in bad taste for more reasons than one: a sign in gold script on the outside of the building designating the Oval Office, reports the Guardian. A tweet from Democratic Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta sums up the two main criticisms: "This sign looks like s---," he wrote. Plus, "43 million Americans don't have access to SNAP and are weeks away from health care costs exploding even more."

Delaware Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester was similarly critical: "I wish they would focus on helping struggling Americans, but this isn't a good sign." Newsweek notes that the sign appears to be more along the lines of a decal than a permanent marker—essentially, "pieces of paper adhered to the wall," per the Hill. It's a minor tweak relative to some of Trump's other moves, particularly the demolition of the East Wing to make room for a ballroom. But it's in keeping with Trump's affinity for gold accents within the Oval Office itself, as well as a design style familiar to Mar-a-Lago visitors, notes the Hill.

