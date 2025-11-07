Say Goodbye to the Farmers' Almanac

A 208-year-old publication that farmers, gardeners, and others keen to predict the weather have relied on for guidance will be publishing for the final time, the AP reports. Farmers' Almanac said Thursday that its 2026 edition will be its last, citing the growing financial challenges of producing and distributing the book in today's "chaotic media environment." Access to the online version will cease next month. The Maine-based publication, not to be confused with the even older Old Farmer's Almanac in neighboring New Hampshire, was first printed in 1818. For centuries it's used a secret formula based on sunspots, planetary positions, and lunar cycles to generate long-range weather forecasts.