'6-7,' Dubai Chocolate, Labubu: You Took 2025, Now Scat!

With Labubus hanging from our bags, Dubai chocolate in our bellies and "6-7" ringing in our ears, it's almost time to bid farewell to a few things that went hard in 2025. Scat. Don't follow us into the new year. You've had your 15 minutes. We're over you. The AP takes a look:

Deep six the '6-7' gripes: For Gen Alpha and their juniors, the lingo is skibidi and rizz and, yes, "6-7." The numbers come with a juggling-esque, palms-up hand gesture and serve to annoy teachers and parents (it's the frequency, group pile on, and decibel level that really gets 'em). So what does it actually mean? Nothing, but it serves its purpose: To be random and to confuse the unfamiliar. It also did well as clickbait for Dictionary.com, which made the two numbers its word of the year. Mission accomplished, "6-7." Farewell.