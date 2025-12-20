Lifestyle | best of 2025 '6-7,' Dubai Chocolate, Labubu: You Took 2025, Now Scat! Let's check some of 2025's annoying trends at the door to 2026 By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Dec 20, 2025 9:20 AM CST Copied This combination of images shows the original a Cracker Barrel restaurant logo at a restaurant in Binghamton, NY, on Aug. 23, 2025, top, and the new Cracker Barrel logo displayed in New York on Aug. 21, 2025. (AP Photo) See 5 more photos With Labubus hanging from our bags, Dubai chocolate in our bellies and "6-7" ringing in our ears, it's almost time to bid farewell to a few things that went hard in 2025. Scat. Don't follow us into the new year. You've had your 15 minutes. We're over you. The AP takes a look: Deep six the '6-7' gripes: For Gen Alpha and their juniors, the lingo is skibidi and rizz and, yes, "6-7." The numbers come with a juggling-esque, palms-up hand gesture and serve to annoy teachers and parents (it's the frequency, group pile on, and decibel level that really gets 'em). So what does it actually mean? Nothing, but it serves its purpose: To be random and to confuse the unfamiliar. It also did well as clickbait for Dictionary.com, which made the two numbers its word of the year. Mission accomplished, "6-7." Farewell. Positive vibes only? Maintain a positive mindset. At all times. No matter what. Sorry, toxic positivity people, but that's not how human emotion works, especially in these divisive times. Emotion shaming, in many ways, was on the march in 2025. Optimism in itself is a great thing, but check your "positive vibes only" demand at the door as we head into a new year. Protein, protein everywhere: We need protein. But does the average healthy adult need THIS much added protein? Big Food has produced an onslaught of high-protein processed foods, from Starbucks foam for drinks to Pop-Tarts, popcorn, cookies, and muffins. Here's the thing: Your body is pretty good at making protein. Leave behind the mass commodification of added protein in processed foods that just might not be so healthy to begin with. Say bye-bye to Labubu: The plush toy/charm/collectible has been around for a decade, but it's only in the last year or so the thing reached craze level in the US. Boomers on down to kids collect Labubu and its pals. Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Lisa of Blackpink have shown theirs off. Peak saturation has been achieved. The new year may be just the right time to say labu-bye. Dubai chocolate, oh boy: Dubai chocolate is to 2025 what sourdough starter was to pandemic lockdowns. What is pistachio cream, tahini, and crunchy kataifi pastry for the original filling has spun off wildly into other flavor profiles and products, including milkshakes and brownies. Stuff yourselves silly with Dubai chocolate if you must, for now. But let's modulate the craziness when 2026, and the next big thing, rolls around. Over It runners-up I'm available: Don't be a 24-hour availability person in the new year. It's not good for your health, and it shouldn't be necessary to get ahead. Break the cycle! AI slop: There's no escaping AI, it seems, so get it right. Quality matters. Effort matters. Substance counts. Verbosity. Fabrications. Junk AI no more in 2026. Sneaky little terms of agreement: Especially the ones that say, in their own words, "We can harass you with texts and emails forever, even if you unsubscribe." Be gone! Read These Next Elise Stefanik drops governor's race, will leave Congress. Kiss cam woman slams Gwyneth: 'What a hypocrite.' An early Christmas gift to federal workers, from the president. Final text from NASCAR driver's wife is devastating to read. See 5 more photos Report an error