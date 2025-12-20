Books That Readers Wish They'd Found Sooner

If you've ever devoured a book that proved to be a pure revelation, you may have been left wistfully wondering at its conclusion why you hadn't stumbled upon it much, much earlier in your reading adventures over the years. Author David Bauer had the same thought and asked a few dozen followers of his "Weekly Filet" newsletter to choose the books "they wished they'd discovered sooner in their lives." Here are 10 selections that stand out:

The Plot Against America, by Philip Roth

The Obstacle Is the Way, Ryan Holiday

Parable of the Sower, by Octavia Butler

The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig

House of Light (poetry collection), by Mary Oliver

How Migration Really Works, by Hein de Haas

Eating Animals, by Jonathan Safran Foer

The Art of Gathering, by Priya Parker

The Vegetarian , by Han Kang

, by Han Kang Infinite Jest, David Foster Wallace