Books That Readers Wish They'd Found Sooner

Author David Bauer asked fans for their picks, and they came through
Posted Dec 20, 2025 10:11 AM CST
Books That Readers Wish They'd Found Sooner
Cover of David Foster Wallace's "Infinite Jest."   (Amazon)

If you've ever devoured a book that proved to be a pure revelation, you may have been left wistfully wondering at its conclusion why you hadn't stumbled upon it much, much earlier in your reading adventures over the years. Author David Bauer had the same thought and asked a few dozen followers of his "Weekly Filet" newsletter to choose the books "they wished they'd discovered sooner in their lives." Here are 10 selections that stand out:

  • The Plot Against America, by Philip Roth
  • The Obstacle Is the Way, Ryan Holiday
  • Parable of the Sower, by Octavia Butler
  • The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig
  • House of Light (poetry collection), by Mary Oliver
  • How Migration Really Works, by Hein de Haas
  • Eating Animals, by Jonathan Safran Foer
  • The Art of Gathering, by Priya Parker
  • The Vegetarian, by Han Kang
  • Infinite Jest, David Foster Wallace
Check out other tomes that made the list here.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X