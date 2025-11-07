Prince Harry Apologizes for Wearing Dodgers Hat

Prince Harry says he's sorry for wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers hat during Game 4 of the World Series—and he supported the Blue Jays for the next three games. In an interview with CTV News in Toronto on Thursday, the prince said he felt wearing the hat was the "polite thing to do" after being invited to the game at Dodger Stadium by the Dodgers' owner. "Firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it. Secondly, I was under duress," he said. "There wasn't much choice." CTV reports that he put on a Blue Jays hat during the interview, saying "I'm going to wear this from now on."

"When

you're missing a lot of hair on top, and you're sitting under floodlights, you'll take any hat that's available," he joked. Harry's father, King Charles III, is the head of state in Canada and 13 other Commonwealth realms, the BBC notes. Harry, who moved to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, is fifth in line to the throne. "Game 5, Game 6, Game 7, I was Blue Jays throughout,"

he said of the World Series, which the Dodgers won in Game 7. "I'm devastated the Blue Jays lost," he said, per the Toronto Star , joking that saying that would make it "pretty hard" to go back to California.

During his Toronto visit this week, Harry attended several events supporting veterans and members of the military ahead of Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11. On Thursday, he met with some of Canada's oldest veterans at Sunnybrook Hospital's veterans center in Toronto, the Canadian Press reports. He listened to veterans' stories and helped them paint helmets for an auction at the center, which supports more than 300 World War II and Korean War veterans.