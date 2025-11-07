GOP Has New Offer to End the Shutdown

Senate Republicans are making another attempt to end the government shutdown, now the longest in history, but Democrats are apparently unswayed. Senate Majority Leader John Thune is preparing a new vote to reopen the government on Friday, the 38th day of the shutdown. His latest offer swaps the stopgap funding bill rejected in multiple votes for a longer, but still short-term, funding patch, likely extending into January, as well as full-year funding for veterans programs and food assistance, Politico reports. "It's what they asked for," the Republican said Thursday.

The proposal, which also includes a guarantee of a Senate vote on extending ObamaCare subsidies, reflects a plan that around a dozen Democratic senators, more than enough to break the deadlock, agreed to earlier this week, the Washington Post reports. Democrats, however, buoyed by strong election results this week, are now expected to reject the GOP offer, sources tell Politico. Their main sticking point remains the extension of the expiring health insurance subsidies, which they say the latest Republican plan does not adequately address. Sen. Jacky Rosen, seen as a possible swing vote, indicated she would vote against the measure, arguing that Republicans need to engage more seriously with Democratic demands.

Senate Democratic leaders are emphasizing unity, though there are clear internal divisions. Some members believe it is time to end the shutdown, while progressives insist on holding out for a better health care deal. Sen. Bernie Sanders urged colleagues to keep up the pressure. "They have the American people at their back," he said Thursday. "And Republicans are going to have to come to the table and recognize they just cannot double premiums for millions of Americans in this country." House Speaker Mike Johnson, meanwhile, won't commit to holding a vote on health care subsidies. "I'm not promising anybody anything," he said Thursday, per the Post. "I'm going to let this process play out."