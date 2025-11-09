Impact of Flight Reductions Could Become Clearer Soon

Flight disruptions across the US are on track to intensify this week as the Federal Aviation Administration increases flight restrictions at 40 major airports. Airlines were required to cut 4% of flights starting Friday, a move intended to reduce stress on air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay since the government shutdown began last month. The restrictions will increase to 10% by Friday, with the potential for deeper cuts as Thanksgiving approaches—the period that typically sees the heaviest travel. Over the weekend, airlines managed to limit the fallout by canceling hundreds of flights, mainly on less popular regional routes. But that will become more difficult, the New York Times reports, especially as flights begin to fill up.

"The degree of complexity increases for every flight that we are not going to operate," said Steve Olson, head of system operations and airports for JetBlue Airways. "That means that we have a crew that may not be in the right position to be able to operate their next flight or an aircraft that may not be in the right place." Major carriers like American, Delta, and United bore the brunt of the cuts, with American canceling more than 325 flights on Saturday alone. However, with planes generally less full in early November, airlines were able to rebook many affected passengers on other flights, often within a few hours.

Amtrak, which said traffic was picking up before the shutdown, is preparing for an increase in customers, per USA Today. A New Orleans woman with surgery scheduled this week at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota decided she couldn't count on her flight not being canceled. Just before the FAA announcement, she booked a 30-hour trip on Amtrak for $500 one way, per the Times. "It's just blowing my mind how the common man, it's like we're just inconsequential to the whole thing," said Jennifer Holmes. "Not everybody can pivot and do what I did. There's real lives being affected here."