Super Typhoon Hits Philippines, a Million Evacuate

Super Typhoon Fung-wong slammed ashore on Sunday in the northeastern coast of the Philippines, where the massive storm had already left at least two people dead and forced more than a million people to evacuate flood- and landslide-prone areas, officials said. The typhoon blew into Dinalungan town in Aurora province Sunday night after setting off fierce rain and wind in northeastern Philippine provinces all day from offshore, with sustained winds of up to 115 mph and gusts of 143 mph, the AP reports.