Army Doctor Accused of Filming Patients During Exams

A military gynecologist is accused of secretly recording dozens of patients during intimate exams at Fort Hood in Texas. At least 25 women have been contacted by investigators, who discovered photos and videos of female patients on Dr. Blaine McGraw's electronic devices, reports NBC News . A lawsuit filed Monday by one of the women also alleges inappropriate touching, unnecessary procedures, and sexually suggestive comments, claiming Army leadership ignored previous complaints and allowed McGraw to keep practicing. "By doing so, the Army gave cover to a predator in uniform," the suit states.

The Army says it began investigating within hours of receiving a complaint and suspended McGraw that same day, Oct. 17, per CBS News. He's now under investigation by the Army's Criminal Investigation Division. However, the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claims previous warnings about McGraw were ignored. Her lawsuit claims a female patient complained about McGraw recording her pelvic examination without her consent when he was treating patients at the Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii years ago. The suit claims McGraw's superiors "laughed it off."

Now, investigators have "recovered thousands of photographs and videos from his phone, taken over the course of multiple years, depicting scores of female patients, many of whom remain unidentified," the lawsuit says. Jane Doe, who is married to an active-duty service member, is one of more than 45 women with claims against McGraw who are represented by attorney Andrew Cobos. He plans to file a federal claim against the Army, per NBC. Meanwhile, McGraw's attorney says the doctor is cooperating, and urges the public to wait for the investigation's outcome.