FBI Investigating High School Student's Death on Cruise

The FBI is investigating the death of a young woman aboard the Carnival Horizon in a case that suggests a crime occurred in international waters, reports Fox News . The Carnival Cruise Line confirmed Monday that a passenger died during Carnival Horizon's most recent voyage before the ship returned to Miami on Saturday morning. The passenger has been identified as 18-year-old Anna Kepner, a straight-A high school student from Florida who planned to join the military, per ABC News . No details have been released about how she died, and authorities have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.

"Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, it is up to the FBI's Miami public affairs office to provide further details," the cruise line said, adding it is cooperating with the investigation while focusing on supporting Kepner's family. Former FBI Special Agent Nicole Parker tells Fox News that the FBI typically takes charge when a potential crime occurs on a cruise ship outside US territorial waters, particularly if the voyage departs from or returns to a US port. An FBI rep confirmed agents responded to the ship on Saturday, but said "no further information is available at this time."