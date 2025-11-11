Another Big Museum Hit by Heist

Thieves broke into Syria 's national museum and stole several ancient statues dating back to the Roman era, officials said Tuesday, per the AP . The National Museum of Damascus was temporarily closed after the heist was discovered early Monday. The museum reopened in January as the country was reeling from a 14-year civil war and the fall of the 54-year Assad family rule last year. The country's largest museum houses priceless antiquities. After the civil war started in March 2011, security was improved with metal gates and surveillance cameras, and authorities moved hundreds of artifacts to Damascus from around the country.

An official from Syria's Directorate-General for Antiquities and Museums told the AP that six marble statues were stolen, and an investigation was ongoing. Another official said that the theft occurred Sunday night and was discovered when one of the doors at the classical department was found broken. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations because the government had not yet made a statement. The police chief in Damascus, Brig. Gen. Osama Atkeh, later told state news agency SANA that several statues and rare collectibles were stolen from the museum. He said that guards and other individuals were being questioned.

The section of the museum where the statues were reported stolen is "a beautiful and historically rich department with artifacts dating back to the Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine periods," said Maamoun Abdulkarim, the former head of the government's antiquities and museums department. The museum reopened on Jan. 8, a month after rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad, ushering in a new era for the country. The years of conflict had badly affected areas including the historic central town of Palmyra, once held by ISIS.