Travelers Booted From Rooms as Rental Startup Shuts Down

Travelers found themselves hustled out of their hotel rooms and other accommodations with very little notice after Sonder, a short-term rental company once touted as an Airbnb rival, abruptly shut down operations in a surprise bankruptcy Sunday. The company, which managed 9,000 furnished apartments and boutique hotel rooms in 40 cities globally, filed for Chapter 7 liquidation after its key licensing deal with Marriott collapsed due to financial default, CNN reports.

The fallout left guests like Patrick M. D'Aoust scrambling to pack up and leave mid-stay, turning vacations into sudden checkouts. D'Aoust, who was staying at a Sonder property in Montréal, says he was told to vacate at 9am, several hours before his scheduled checkout time. "Unfortunately we only had 10 to 15 minutes," he told CNN. Business Insider has more stories of travel chaos, including one guest who says he returned to his lodging to find staff had packed his things and moved his luggage to the hallway. Some say they are out thousands of dollars due to being forced to book new accommodations. One woman tells CNBC an entire building was told to vacate, including a woman who had booked an entire month as she took care of her husband, who is being treated for cancer.

The 20-year agreement with Marriott allowed travelers to book Sonder stays and earn loyalty points through Marriott's platform—a lifeline the struggling company had banked on. But Sonder, once valued at $1 billion and meant to combine the Airbnb experience and the hotel experience, wasn't able to recover from pandemic headwinds and poor public market performance in 2022. Marriott says it has tried to keep guests informed and is reaching out to those with existing Sonder reservations.