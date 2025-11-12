College Soccer Star Dies 6 Weeks After Scooter Accident

A Cal State Fullerton soccer player has died six weeks after she and a teammate were struck by a truck while riding scooters near campus, according to a statement released by the school on Monday. Sophomore defender Lauren Turner, who grew up in Tustin, California, died in hospice care on Friday, NBC News reports. Her teammate, Ashlyn Gwynn, remains hospitalized but is expected to recover. The incident occurred around 7pm on Sept. 27 as the two were heading to a men's soccer match. The crash, which took place just north of the campus, remains under investigation by Fullerton police. The women were reportedly not wearing helmets at the time, and their coach has since implemented a rule requiring his players to wear helmets while riding e-scooters or e-bikes, the Orange County Register reports.

At the time of the accident, the Fullerton women's soccer team was unbeaten, with a record of 8-0-2, and Turner had played in each of those games. She was known for logging a full 90 minutes in Fullerton's 1-0 win at Pitt on Aug. 28, a notable game as it marked the program's second-ever victory over an ACC opponent. Turner also played 20 matches during her freshman season and scored a goal against UC Riverside on Oct. 3, 2024. In a statement, Turner's teammates described her as charismatic, compassionate, and a supportive presence on the team, saying, "She was the first to celebrate other people's wins" and calling her impact on the program "immeasurable." She is survived by her parents, Christopher and Christine, and sisters, Nicolette and Victoria. A memorial for Turner is planned for Wednesday evening at the school's soccer stadium.