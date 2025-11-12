EU, Indian Navies Seize Pirate 'Mother Ship'

The European Union and Indian navies have taken over a ship used by pirates off the coast of Somalia to seize a Malta-flagged tanker, the EU force said Wednesday. The Iranian fishing vessel called the Issamohamadi had been abandoned off the coast of Somalia following their seizure last week of the Hellas Aphrodite, which had been carrying a load of gasoline from India to South Africa, the AP reports. The pirates used the Issamohamadi, a type of traditional ship known across the Persian Gulf as a dhow, as a "mother ship" for a series of assaults capped by their taking of the tanker.