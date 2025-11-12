JFK's Grandson Enters the Political Fray

John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg is running for the US House next year, announcing Tuesday that he's seeking a key New York seat set to be vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, the AP reports. "This district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy, and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington," Schlossberg said in a campaign video posted on social media late Tuesday. In an email to supporters, Schlossberg, a Democrat, said that his campaign will officially launch on Wednesday. Schlossberg has drummed up a large following on social media with frequent posts weighing in on national issues, including taking aim at his cousin, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.