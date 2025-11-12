If It Doesn't Rain, Tehran May Have to Be Evacuated

"In the past, people would go out to the desert to pray for rain. Perhaps we should not neglect that tradition." That quote from the head of Tehran's city council illustrates just how dire things have become in the city of more than 10 million—which is facing the threat of becoming uninhabitable if Iran's worst water crisis in memory continues, reports Reuters . President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that if there is no rainfall by December, the government will have to begin rationing water in the capital.

"Even if we do ration and it still does not rain, then we will have no water at all. They [residents] have to evacuate Tehran," Pezeshkian said. But the BBC quotes former Tehran mayor Gholamhossein Karbaschi as dismissing the reaction as "a joke," saying "evacuating Tehran makes no sense at all." The causes of the current crisis are manifold: Experts and critics point to decades of poor management—overbuilt dams, illegal wells, and inefficient farming practices—that have drained reserves.

Rainfall is sharply down, with the New York Times reporting Tehran has seen none this fall for the first time in a century. The government blames climate change, past administrations, and over-consumption. Regardless, the five reservoirs the city relies on are seeing about half the inflow they did last year, and about 10% of major dams nationwide are said to be effectively dry. The BBC quotes the manager of the Karaj Dam as describing "a 92% decrease in rain compared to last year. We have only 8% water in our reservoir—and most of it is unusable and considered 'dead.'"

Reuters notes water shortages have sparked violent protests twice in the last decade, and the Times paints a picture of how extreme the situation is: "Some Iranians have resorted to conspiracy theories that neighboring countries are 'stealing' Iran's rain clouds, diverting them away."