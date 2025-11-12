Report Puts Trump's DOD Rebrand Cost at $2B

President Trump's push to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War could cost taxpayers up to $2 billion, NBC News reports, citing sources familiar with the matter. The proposed change, which still requires congressional approval, would trigger a sweeping overhaul of signage, letterhead, digital systems, and other branded materials at military installations worldwide. Democratic and Republican congressional staffers estimate the price tag for new department letterhead and signage alone at $1 billion, with additional costs stemming from the need to update software and websites across classified and unclassified Pentagon networks.

The Pricer previously found rebranding the department over the course of a year would cost between $500 million and $1.2 billion. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said no final cost estimate has been set, citing delays caused by the government shutdown, but he said the Trump administration considers the rebranding "essential," returning the department to its "core mission: winning wars." Trump first floated the idea in September, issuing an executive order that allowed Department of War to be used in official correspondence and public communications. The Pentagon has already updated its website and some signage, but many Department of Defense markers remain in place.

For now, the Department of War is only a secondary title as Congress first needs to approve the name change and fund associated costs. NBC's sources say the government could limit expenses by phasing in changes or leaving some branding untouched. Yet there's been little legislative momentum amid Trump's vows to cut back on federal spending. Some Republicans have reportedly questioned the focus on what they see as a vanity project, while Sen. Rand Paul has publicly criticized the move as glorifying war. Democrats have been even more dismissive, with a group of senators calling the proposal wasteful and accusing the administration of prioritizing "political theater over responsible governance."