Russian Robot Strolled Out to Rocky Theme, Fell on Its Face

Russia's debut of its first AI-powered humanoid robot took an unexpected turn at a Moscow tech event Monday when the machine, named Aldol, toppled over and broke apart moments after its introduction. The incident happened during a showcase featuring the Russian robotics sector, with Aldol entering to the iconic "Gonna Fly Now" theme from Rocky, per the Telegraph . The Independent, which calls the robot a "Putin look-alike," has video showing the robot attempting to wave to the audience before losing its footing and collapsing, prompting a scramble by developers. Efforts to pick up Aldol and conceal it with a black cloth only resulted in further awkwardness.

NDTV notes some of the online mockery that followed. "They did a great job of emulating the shuffle of a geriatric that's had too much vodka," one commenter snarked online. Aldol, developed by the Russian firm Idol, was featured at a forum organized by the New Technology Coalition, per the Telegraph. The demo was meant to highlight Russia's advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics, particularly as the country aims to compete globally in the race to develop humanoid machines. Developers had previously touted the robot's ability to walk, handle objects, and communicate with humans.

Russia's robotics sector has faced significant setbacks since the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The industry had relied heavily on foreign manufacturers, many of whom have since pulled out of the Russian market due to the war. This exodus—combined with a "brain drain" of developers, as well as sanctions and supply chain issues—has hindered domestic progress, per the Telegraph. In 2023, Russia put in place just 2,100 robotic units, a fraction of the numbers seen in countries like Germany and China, which installed 25,000 and 300,000 units, respectively.

Idol CEO Vladimir Vitukhin attributed Aldol's fall to bad lighting and calibration problems, emphasizing the robot is still being tested and that he hoped the episode would be a learning opportunity. State media later released footage of Aldol making a second appearance, this time supported by a string around its neck, with some pieces from earlier still visible on the stage.