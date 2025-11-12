Trump to Israel: Pardon Netanyahu Before Verdict

President Trump has formally asked Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who's currently on trial for corruption. In a letter made public by Herzog's office, Trump described Netanyahu's prosecution as politically motivated and unfair, while praising the latter's leadership during recent conflicts, reports the Wall Street Journal . Netanyahu is a "formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister" who's "now leading Israel into a time of peace," Trump wrote in his letter to Herzog, per the AP .

Trump acknowledged the independence of Israel's judiciary but argued the charges—bribery, fraud, and breach of trust—amount to an "unjustified prosecution" against a key ally, citing Netanyahu's handling of Israel's conflict with Iran, per the Journal. Trump, who also asked Herzog informally last month to pardon Bibi, highlighted his and Netanyahu's long-standing partnership.

Herzog's office responded by noting that while the largely ceremonial president does have the power to issue pardons—including pre-conviction ones that are in the state's interest—any request must go through the proper channels. Herzog has said in the past that he wishes Netanyahu's team would just reach a settlement with prosecutors so the nation can move on, per the AP.

story continues below

Trump's intervention comes as Netanyahu's legal troubles continue to divide Israeli politics, with the prime minister's indictment in 2019 triggering a series of elections and realignments, including Netanyahu's pivot to the far right. He has denied all charges and casts his trial as a politically motivated attack by entrenched opponents. Netanyahu's critics argue that the legal cases are a sign he has overstayed his time in power and is putting personal interests ahead of the country's. CBS News, meanwhile, notes that Trump has used a similar MO back in the States for himself, accusing the DOJ under then-President Biden of unfairly targeting him.