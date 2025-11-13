NFL Player Who Took His Own Life Was Expecting a Baby

The Dallas Cowboys have set up a memorial fund to support the unborn child of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland after his death last week by apparent suicide. Coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, is pregnant, and the team's goal is to ensure permanent financial security for both mother and child, NBC News reports. "We've started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, where we can all give and support Catalina," Schottenheimer said on Wednesday. "She's pregnant, and so we want to make sure she's taken care of and the baby's taken care of for the rest of their lives."

Kneeland, 24, scored his first NFL touchdown just over a week ago, but died less than 48 hours later after evading police during a traffic stop, crashing his car, and fleeing on foot. Plano police discovered him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after receiving reports that he had sent goodbye texts to friends. The Cowboys will play their first game since Kneeland's death on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Schottenheimer described Kneeland as having "the most playful spirit of any young man I've been around," and said his smile was unforgettable. He added that while the team is grieving, they are determined to honor Kneeland with their play for the rest of the season. In a Monday post, Mancera spoke out for the first time since Kneeland's death, People reports. "my sweet baby, words could never express how broken I feel, you're my everything. I'll love you forever my beautiful angel," she wrote. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available via call or text to 988, or at 988lifeline.org.