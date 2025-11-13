US Travel Industry Takes a Big Hit From Canadian Boycott

A sharp decline in the number of Canadians traveling to the US that began when President Trump returned to office has continued for the tenth month in a row. According to Statistics Canada, air travel from Canada to the US fell nearly 24% last month compared to the same period last year, while car trips dropped by more than 30%. Canadians angered by Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods and what many Canadians view as condescending rhetoric from the president, including remarks about annexation, have been boycotting the US, the CBC reports. "The tariff war is one thing, but it's the tone of the trade war. It's the tone of the poking about '51st state,'" Julian Karaguesian at McGill University in Montreal tells the New York Times .

Canadians have long been the largest group of international visitors to the US, accounting for more than a quarter of all foreign travelers, and the US Travel Association says they are the main reason tourist spending is down this year to just 80% of pre-pandemic levels, the National Post reports. "Significantly fewer visits from Canada are the primary driver of this decrease, and the volume of visits from countries other than Canada are expected to be flat," the association said in its latest forecast. The US has long had a "travel trade surplus," with tourists spending more in the US than American visitors spend in other countries, but the association says there will be a $70 billion "travel deficit" this year.

The trade group expects international travel spending to fall 3.2% this year to $173 billion, threatening many jobs. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced a pass that gave those under 18 free access to Canada's galleries, museums, and national rail service, encouraging travel within Canada, the Times reports. "At a time when our economy is under attack from President Trump, Canadians are stepping up—helping our neighbors, buying local, and celebrating our beautiful country," he said.

Some "snowbirds" who normally spend winters in the US are canceling or shortening visits, and some are even selling their American homes. The US Travel Association predicts that tourist numbers will rebound next year, "driven by US-hosted events such as the FIFA World Cup and America 250 celebrations," but some Canadians don't plan to return until Trump leaves office. "Why would I want to give money to a country whose president has stated that they want to annex my country, and has put in massive trade barriers?" Rena Hans, who owns a condo in Florida, tells the CBC. "There's a lot of other places to go," she says, adding that while she can't vote in the US, "I can vote with my dollars."